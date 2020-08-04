US Elections 2020: Barack Obama Issues His First Endorsements List; Backs 118 Candidates

On Monday, former US President Barack Obama chose to support and endorse 118 candidates from 17 states who are running for office in November 2020. Out of these 118 candidates, 52 are those who are running for the House and Senate.

Obama's first wave of 2020 endorsements

In the first wave of endorsements, former US President Barack Obama has chosen to stand behind 118 candidates who will be running for office in the month of November. Obama tweeted the list of 118 candidates from 17 states that he will support and endorse. He is going to support candidates from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Obama has chosen a large number of candidates from North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. If you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early—by mail or in person. https://t.co/PSm3Rf3wkF pic.twitter.com/7RXrJriBz8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 3, 2020

Obama is one of the most popular political figures of the Democratic Party. The main aim of this first wave of 2020 endorsement is to maintain the Democratic majority in the House and to win back the Senate as well.

I sat down with @JoeBiden to talk about the most pressing issues of our time. He's exactly the leader we need right now––with the vision, the plans, and character to move America forward.



Let's get to work: https://t.co/AsR0wFSWRC https://t.co/YCjqCCCtcx — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 23, 2020

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but if I'm elected president, I’ll spend my Monday mornings working with our nation’s top experts to control this virus — not insulting them on Twitter. https://t.co/o7p3e0kgRJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2020

Obama is a lynchpin of his former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential run against Donald Trump, with Biden sometimes even being blamed for over-mentioning his time as VP in the Obama administration. Currently, Joe Biden has not finalised his own running mate. In the month of May, Joe Biden had said that he will hopefully pick a running mate by August 1 but now he has informed the media that he ill share his choice for the vice president by the first week of August.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Photo Credits: PTI)