US Elections: Recent Poll Says 56% Believe Joe Biden's Victory Was Influenced By Cheating

"It's likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 US presidential elections," 56% of respondents stated in a recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, with 41% saying it's "very likely." A growing majority of probable voters believe that President Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential elections over predecessor Donald Trump was tainted by corruption and that a crucial Democratic election reform strategy will increase fraud. The latest poll result is 5% up from 51% in April when a large number of people felt "Biden's election was tainted by fraud."

Rasmussen's official Twitter account shared an update about the survey, writing, "Biden 2020 win ‘tainted,’ 56% say it was a cheater’s paradise."

Biden 2020 win ‘tainted,’ 56% say it was a cheater’s paradise https://t.co/ZNWxaAX4w4 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 11, 2021

The shift comes as Trump continues to level allegations of voter fraud, and as Democrats try to push through liberal election reforms while blocking Republican state voting reforms. Voters told Rasmussen in the latest poll that efforts by Biden and congressional Democrats to extend COVID-era voting by mail are unconvincing, fearing it will "lead to increased election cheating."

Voters believe mail-in voting alternatives will increase chances of cheating

The outcome is a clear rejection of major aspects of the Biden-backed House including the Senate election reform bills that were assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris to peddle across the US. Likely voters told the polling firm that expanded mail-in voting alternatives would increase cheating by a 65% to 28% margin. A majority of those polled, 51%, believe cheating will become more widespread.

The poll is the latest to show that partisans are still divided on the topic, despite the fact that 95% of respondents agree on the broad goal of eradicating election fraud.

On the day of the swearing-in of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021, Donald Trump, the former president, did not attend the event. He spent weeks making claims of electoral fraud in the US elections 2020, which were repeated by associates and various media sites. His campaign and others went to court in six states, where Biden's total lead was more than 311,000, to contest specific votes or vote certification — and lost more than 60 cases, including one at the Supreme Court. Moreover, according to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, there is no evidence that any voting systems were compromised.

Image: AP