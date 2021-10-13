US Embassy In Colombia Begins Probe Into 'Havana Syndrome' Cases Among Officials: Report

The United States Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly impacted some of its staff, reported the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, October 12. Citing emails sent to embassy personnel, the report has added that the US State Department has pledged to address the issue while they work to determine how many staff have been affected by the disease. Colombian President Ivan Duque has also stated that his government is aware of the Havana Syndrome at the US embassy in Bogota but is leaving the inquiry to Washington. The report has also added that at least five US families associated with the embassy in Colombia have come down with symptoms of the mysterious affliction. These symptoms reportedly include headaches, nausea and possible brain damage.

Meanwhile, as per ABC, during an official US visit in which he included a trip to Washington, Duque told the reporters in New York that “of course” his government was aware of the situation involving Havana Syndrome, but added that he wishes to leave the investigation of the matter to the American authorities “because it is about their personnel.”

Biden signs order for Havana Syndrome

Notably, the reported cases of Havana Syndrome among US embassy staffers in Colombia are only the latest among dozens of previously flagged instances experienced by US diplomats and intelligence officials since 2016. The first such case was reported in Cuba, followed by China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan and even the US capital, Washington. Just last week, US President Joe Biden signed the Havana Act into law providing financial assistance to the victims of unexplainable illness.

The Havana Act reportedly provides financial compensation for members of the State Department as well as the CIA who suffer from a brain injury from what officials have suggested could be directed microwave attacks. In a statement, Biden said, “Civil servants, intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel all around the world have been affected by anomalous health incidents.”

"Some are struggling with debilitating brain injuries that have curtailed their careers of service to our nation. Addressing these incidents has been a top priority for my Administration,” he added.

Image: AP/Pixabay