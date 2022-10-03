US Encounters Record Illegal Migrant Influx At Southern Border; ‘new Normal’

The US has encountered a record level of illegal immigrant influx via its Southern border with Mexico, the new data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accessed by Washington Free Beacon, indicated. Last month, September, was recorded as the worst in history in illegal migrant crossings since the Biden administration assumed office. An estimated 7,300 and 7,500 migrants each day infiltrated the US illegally, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed. A total of 219,000 and 225,000 migrants crossed the border from Mexico into the US in September alone. This enormous figure shattered the record of last year when approximately 192,000 illegal crossings were recorded.

“These record-breaking numbers we're seeing at the border have become the new normal,” a senior DHS official told the Washington Free Beacon on Friday.

The DHS official questioned the Biden administration's border policies, saying how long would the situation be allowed to deteriorate before robust action was taken. Since Democrats came into power in the US, illegal drug trafficking broke records across the US-Mexico border with 12,000 pounds of fentanyl confiscated by the CBP, according to a Senate memo. Ernesto Renteria of Chula Vista was sentenced in federal court today to 71 months in custody for distributing more than 100 pounds of deadly fentanyl plus fentanyl analogues, cocaine and methamphetamine. The seizure of fentanyl is yet another example of drug cartels pushing huge quantities into the US via vulnerable borders.

US to 'fully resume' immigrant visa processing in Cuba in 2023

Democrats also planned to overturn Trump's Cold War-era border restrictions on Havana effective 2023. Washington plans to "fully resume" immigrant visa processing at its embassy in Cuba in the year ahead. Following a lengthy policy review of the Trump administration since Joe Biden assumed office as the president, the White House managed to lift some of the stringent limits on travel and remittances for the Cubans and now intends to boost visa processing in Havana to discourage illegal immigration at the Southern border.

Washington also allowed charter and commercial flights to airports outside Havana, as well as restarted the educational travel on general license but is yet to restore the “people-to-people” education travel. Biden administration will continue to uphold the human rights, fair treatment of political prisoners and labour rights in Cuba, as well as "empower the Cuban people to determine their own future," an official had earlier stated at a presser, whilst the administration implemented the policy change.