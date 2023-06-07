US Ex-intelligence Officer Claims American Govt In Possession Of 'intact' Alien Vehicles

In a shocking disclosure, former United States intelligence official turned whistleblower, David Grusch, has exposed classified information about the government's covert programmes that reportedly involve the retrieval of "intact and partial intact" vehicles of non-human origin i.e. aliens. Grusch's astonishing revelations were brought by a report published on the website 'The Debrief' by Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal — who were part of the team in 2017 that disclosed the existence of a secret Pentagon program investigating Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Here's what Grusch has said:

US in possession of alien crafts: US Ex-Intelligence Officer

According to Grusch, who previously led the analysis of the UAP within a US Department of Defense agency, the US government possesses a non-human vehicle. He claims that Congress is being illegally denied access to crucial information about these vehicles, and when he attempted to provide classified data to Congress, he faced retaliation from government officials. Notably, after a 14-year career in the US Intelligence, he left the government in April 2023.

Grusch further asserted that recoveries of "intact and partial" UFOs have taken place for decades, with involvement from the US government, its allies, and defence contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he told the Debrief.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch said, referencing information he provided Congress. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles," he told the Debrief.

Jonathan Grey, a high-ranking officer in the United States Intelligence Community with a Top-Secret Clearance confirmed the veracity of Grusch's claims, emphasising that the non-human intelligence phenomenon is "real". Grey, who specialises in UAP analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), stressed that these retrievals extend beyond the United States, making it a global phenomenon that remains unsolved.

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone... Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us," Grey told the Debrief on Grusch's claims.

Who is David Grusch, the whistleblower?

David Grusch, a decorated combat officer and veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has an extensive career in intelligence operations. He served as the representative of the reconnaissance office to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and played a pivotal role in UAP analysis at the NGA.

According to a 2021 NRO Performance Report, Grusch was an intelligence strategist with multiple responsibilities who “analysed unidentified aerial phenomena reports” and “boosted congressional leadership Intel gaps [in] understanding," the Debrief reported. He was assessed by the reconnaissance office’s Operations Center Deputy Director as an “adept staff officer and strategist” and “total force integrator with innovative solutions and actionable results.”