US: Ex-VP Mike Pence's Secret Service Warned His COS Of Security Risks Ahead Of Jan 6 Riot

Just a day before the deadly US Capitol attack stirred the nation last year, the then US Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff had warned the head of his secret service that former POTUS Donald Trump was about to turn on his own vice president, threatening the security. According to a New York Times report, published on Friday, Maggie Haberman wrote that during the research of the book, which is due for release in October, she found out that on January 5, 2021, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short was not aware that the ex-US VP’s security would be endangered if Trump turned on him.

However, as per the report, Trump and advisers had been mulling a plan under which Pence would stop certification of electoral college results in former US President’s defeat by Joe Biden, then President-elect. Pence was subjected to pressure tactics such as withholding funding for the vice president’s transition out of power. Even though the former vice president considered the plan, he eventually concluded that he did not have the authority to reject electoral college results.

It is to pertinent to mention here that when the pro-Trump mob blasted through US Capitol’s building, the rioters were also heard chanting “Hang Mike Pence”. Additionally, New York Times had recently reported that two witnesses who spoke to January 6 investigative committee said that Donald Trump told his chief of staff, Mark Meadows “something to the effect of, maybe Mr Pence should be hung”. The media report said it was not clear if the former US President meant it seriously. NYT also said that it was unclear what Pence’s head of Secret Service, Tim Giebels, did with Short’s warning.

Trump aide charged with contempt in US Capitol attack probe

Former White House trade director and close aide of Trump, Peter Navarro was indicted Friday for contempt of Congress after rejecting subpoenas by the House committee investigating the January 6 riot. The 72-year-old aide of the former US President was charged with refusing to appear for a deposition and for refusing to supply documents to the House Select Committee investigating the attack by pro-Trump rioters. According to reports, Navarro was taken into custody and was to appear in court Friday afternoon.

