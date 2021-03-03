US Expresses Concern About Tigray Conflict, Urges Ethiopia To Prevent Further Violence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region while he spoke to the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday. Secretary Blinken expressed concern on behalf of the United States and urged the Ethiopian government to take "immediate" and "concrete" steps to protect civilians, refugees and prevent further violence. Last year, a civil war displaced tens of thousands of refugees, including residents of the Tigray region that garnered condemnation from across the globe.

Blinken pressed for the immediate withdrawal of outside forces from the Tigray region, including the Eritrean troops and Amhara regional security forces. Blinken also urged the Ethiopian government to allow independent investigations into alleged human rights violations that took place during and after last year's military offensive.

The US State Secretary acknowledged the Ethiopian government's recent announcement of providing aids group full and unhindered access to the conflict zone. The United Nations and other humanitarian agencies had accused Ahmed's government of blocking assistance to the Tigray region since it managed to overpower the local Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces late last year.

Last month, the United Nations had described the situation in Tigray as "extremely grave", saying many people in the region have been forced to eat leaves to survive.

The conflict

The conflict in the region was sparked after the ruling TPLF party, a minority party at the centre but a strong and powerful group in the region, allegedly attacked a military base of the federal forces on November 4 following which Ahmed's government launched a military offensive. But relations between the two political groups had already started to sour way before the November attack, particularly after Ahmed announced reforms to end ethnic federalism in the country, from which TPLF was benefiting the most.

