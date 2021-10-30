US: Fathers Form 'Dads On Duty' Group To Stop Violence At Children's School In Louisiana

After a series of fights at a Louisiana high school which led to the arrest and suspension of around two dozen students, a group of fathers decided to make efforts in order to stop violence in school.

The five fathers, all parents of students at Southwood High School met on a Sunday night to decide on what they could do to prevent the violence in their children's school, reported Good Morning America. Michael LaFitte Jr. sat down with four other fathers at his office and came up with the idea of having a "presence on the campus."

The dads have named their group "Dads on Duty USA" and the group now comprises about 40 dads, who take shifts in spending time at the school in Shreveport, Louisiana -- reported CBS News. The members of the group always have a presence on the Southwood High Campus by being there in shifts.

'Dads on Duty' group

The members of the group have been wearing "Dads on Duty" T-shirts. Every day, there are six to ten fathers who are working in shifts at Southwood High School throughout the day. They are not only present in the school but are also involved in extracurricular activities like football games and homecoming dance.

Michael LaFitte Jr., whose daughter is a junior at the high school told Good Morning America that parents welcome students to school, share jokes with them, help the students who are in need and listen to them.

LaFitte Jr. further revealed that they not only do "Dad's on Duty" but they also do their duty as uncles to the students. He mentioned that they are being uncles to some of the students who do not have a father or who do not have a "great relationship" with their father. As per the Good Morning America report, Kim H. Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School has informed that the gang violence which was reported at the beginning of the school year has reduced due to the efforts of "Dad's on Duty."

Image: Facebook/Dad'sonDutyUSA