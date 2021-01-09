US: Federal Murder Probe Announced Into Capitol Police Officer's Death

Prosecutors at the US Attorney's office announced opening a federal murder investigation into the death of the Capitol Police Officer who succumbed to the injuries sustained on-duty during the US Capitol unrest. In a statement to CNN and ABC, separately, sources close to the Attorney’s office and several law enforcement officers informed, that the Washington DC attorney office had initiated a legal probe into Brian D. Sicknick death who, the officers described, was "violently attacked". Sicknick attempted to take control of the situation outside the US Capitol against perpetrators that barged to halt Congress's certification.

"The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” US Capitol Police spokesperson told a press briefing. In the statement, the Capitol Police said that Sicknick was badly injured by the mob that he physically engaged with. He confronted the armed protestors to prohibit them from entering the Capitol building. But the mob outmanned the price officers, which led to a violent physical engagement. The officer later returned to his division office and collapsed on the floor. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died due to injuries he had sustained.

A spokesperson added that the Metropolitan Police Department and the federal authorities were planning to investigate Sicknick’s death and bring those responsible to justice. Officer Sicknick died at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET, January 7. He joined Police Department in 2008 and was appointed in the department's First Responders Unit.

Read: US Intel Community Expands With Space Force Unit

Read: US Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Sweeping Asylum Rules

DC Police Union Statement on Rioting at the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/SpHlaJ5vs5 — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) January 7, 2021

Department of Justice will 'spare no resources'

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told a US press conference that the probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick will be joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He added that his thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of the fellow officer who upheld his duties against the violent mob in defending the US Capitol and democracy on January 6. Department of Justice will spare no resources to investigate and hold accountable those responsible, the spokesperson’s statement read.

Hundreds of pro-Trump had pushed through the police’s barricades along perimeters of the Capitol building that forced the lawmakers to run for cover and both chambers of Congress were promptly evacuated. After 90 minutes of a scuffle between police officers and the mob, doors to House and Senate were locked and the House floor was emptied as unruly Trump supporters had managed to barge in. The armed standoff took place between officers and mob at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET.

Read: MEA On US Threat Against Russia's Missile Deal: 'India Pursues Independent Foreign Policy'

Read: India In Talks With US For Increased Predictability In H1B Visa Regime: MEA

(Image Credit: AP)