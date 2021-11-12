US: Florida Governor Blames 'Biden's Lawlessness' For Alleged Murder By Illegal Immigrant

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the Biden administration, blaming the latter's immigration policies for fostering "lawlessness" that led to the murder of a man in Florida. During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, the Republican governor expressed his displeasure with "Biden's lawlessness", linking the administration's immigration policies to the case of Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, a Honduran migrant who has subsequently been charged with murdering a Jacksonville man who provided him shelter.

"Unfortunately, one of the illegals that Biden flew in committed a murder recently in Florida," DeSantis said, referring to the Ulloa case and reports of migrant flights within the United States. He further stated that 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar would have been still alive if Biden had not implemented the immigration policies. DeSantis explained how his team gathered information regarding the 78 flights that brought immigrants to the Jacksonville area, claiming that Ulloa arrived in the United States on one of the dozens of "secret" flights.

'Biden administration countered legal challenges to its relaxed border management'

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has countered legal challenges to its relaxed border management with planned reforms, including proposals to increase refugee admissions and maintain deportation relief for undocumented immigrants who are already in the US, reported news agency Sputnik. The governor of Florida also stated that his administration was looking into ways to protect the state. Ulloa, who was arrested on October 13 in connection with Cuellar's killing, allegedly deceived Texas border patrol officers by claiming to be an unaccompanied juvenile, reported the news agency citing the New York Post.

It is pertinent to mention here that On Thursday, November 4, the White House stated that President Joe Biden is "perfectly comfortable" with the Department of Justice (DOJ) dealing with illegal migrants separated from their families under the Trump administration. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the reporters that the President is perfectly fine with the DOJ settling the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the US government. Jean-Pierre made the remark a day after Biden told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that claims of the US administration giving $450,000 to illegal migrants separated at the border are "garbage" and "not going to happen," reported the news agency.

Image: Twitter/@Ron DeSantis/AP