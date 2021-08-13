US: Florida Toddler Shoots Mother With Unsecured Gun During Her Work Video Call

In a bizarre incident, a toddler shot his mother after he found an unsecured handgun in Florida's Altamonte, police said in a statement on Thursday. According to the social media post of the Altamonte Springs Police Department, the 21-year-old woman was shot when she was attending a work-related video call.

Florida Police said that they had received a call on the emergency number (911) in which the caller said that he was on a video call when a 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fell backwards and never returned to the video call. He said that a toddler was seen in the background.

Read the official statement of police here:

"On August 11, Wednesday, a member of a Zoom conference call dialled 911 when one of the participants, Shamaya Lynn appeared to be in need of help. The person stated that during the work-related call they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise, just before Lynn fell backwards and never returned to the call," read the statement released by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police added that the officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound on the head.

The handgun was left unsecured by an adult living in the same apartment: Police

According to the preliminary investigations, the police apprehended that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult living in the same apartment. "The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office concerning any charges which may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm," added the police. Meanwhile, the police appealed to the citizens to share any details pertaining to the case and also helpline numbers to assist the helpers.

One unintentional shooting per day: Report

It is worth noting that the incidents in which a child aged 17 or under unintentionally shoots themselves or someone else has been soared tremendously in recent years. The research also noted that nearly 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. That’s roughly one unintentional shooting per day, and 70% of these incidents take place inside a home.

According to the research of gun control advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety, there were at least 220 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 83 deaths and 149 injuries nationally this year. "Three-year-old Brayden Heath found his mother’s handgun in the living room of their home in Anchorage, Alaska. Brayden was playing with the gun when it discharged, shooting him in the head. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead later that day," said a recent report published on the website.

(With inputs from police statement)

(Image Credit: PTI)