US: Gas Stations Covered With Stickers Blaming Joe Biden For High Fuel Prices

As gasoline prices in the United States have increased, a sticker featuring US President Joe Biden pointing his finger with the word, "I did that!" has emerged in the gas stations across the country. This comes as the average price of a gallon of petrol has risen to $4.326 (Rs 332.06), just ahead of the highest national average price of $4.311 (Rs 330.91), as per Paradise News. Although the Biden administration prohibited Russian oil shipments in reaction to the country's war on Ukraine, some critics claim that his energy policies were already hurting gas prices.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), one gallon of standard unleaded gas costs $4.78 (Rs 366.91) in Manhattan and $4.32 (Rs 331.60) nationwide as of Saturday. Javier Estrada Ovalles, who owns the company Automotive Anarchy and sells his own Biden stickers is processing over 80 orders per day for the witty political messages. He stated that he is not a leftist or a rightist, a Democrat or a Republican and that basically, whatever sells is what goes on the shelf.

People criticise Biden for high fuel price

People are criticising Biden for the high price of gasoline, as one person from New York, Upper West Side stated that everything Biden has done since assuming office has gone downhill. He claimed that as a result of the increase in the price of gasoline, his car has been parked for the entire week, according to the New York Post. One person from Brooklyn said that he spent $47 (Rs 3,607.68) on a half-tank, claiming that earlier on weekends, he used to go out to eat, but now he can't.

While the stickers may appear to some as a humorous political message, authorities are concerned that gas stations could be penalised for vandalism. Perry Cagle who is an assistant manager at the Exxon in Athens, which is located off Highway 72 stated that he takes off 5 or 6 stickers a day from various pumps. He further said that as gas costs continue to rise, so do the number of stickers. The stickers originally appeared last year, and their popularity has grown as petrol costs have continued to rise.

(Image: @vicktop55/Twitter)