US, Germany Warn Russia Over Aggression Against Ukraine; Assert 'we Will Respond Swiftly'

After meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States and Germany are united against Russia over the Ukraine border crisis. In a joint statement, Blinken and Baerbock said that the US and Germany condemn Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border. They warned Moscow of “massive consequences” for renewed aggression against the former Soviet nation Ukraine and stated, “We will respond swiftly”.

"We condemn Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, as well as Moscow's increasingly harsh rhetoric as it continues to push the false narrative that Ukraine seeks to provoke a conflict with Russia," Blinken said.

It was a pleasure to welcome Germany’s Foreign Minister @ABaerbock at the @StateDept today. Looking forward to partnering with Germany as it begins its G7 Presidency. pic.twitter.com/E01YOiwOGj — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 5, 2022

The US State Secretary went on to say that one country cannot simply change by force the borders of another or dictate the choices another nation makes in its foreign policy or with whom it chooses to associate or seeks to establish a sphere of influence to subjugate its neighbours. Blinken said that Russia’s actions against Ukraine are not just about Ukraine, but it's about some of the most basic principles of international relations. "These principles and upholding them are necessary to preserve peace and security, and we cannot and will not allow them to be violated with impunity,” he added.

That's something that Germany and the United States believe strongly, Blinken said, adding that the two nations are steadfast in support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and its sovereignty. Meanwhile, Baerbock said that the US and Germany have agreed to collaborate closely on the Ukraine-Russia border conflict, and have also agreed that there is “no alternative” to dialogue.

Thank you @SecBlinken for the warm welcome in snowy #WashingtonDC! The #US is #EU|s closest partner, our transatlantic bond is key to peace & security. We agreed to collaborate closely vis-à-vis #Russia. There’s no alternative to dialogue. pic.twitter.com/v5T7nPtVqG — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 5, 2022

US, Germany to raise concern over Russia's 'destabilizing actions, violations'

Blinken also said that Germany and US will raise their concern over Russia’s "destabilising actions and violations" of international norms. According to the joint statement, the two diplomats emphasised their desire and preference to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation to deal with the situation that confront them. Both sides agreed that they prefer a diplomatic path and diplomatic solution.

“We will test Russia's willingness to take that path starting next week through the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," the US Secretary of State said.

"In those three meetings, we expect that Russia will raise some concerns that it has, many of which have already been publicly aired. We will raise our concerns about Russia's destabilizing actions and violations of international norms," he added.

