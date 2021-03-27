US Government Condemns ‘unacceptable’ Houthi Attacks In Saudi Arabia

The United States on Friday, March 26, strongly condemned the Houthi militias in Yemen for carrying out an attack against an oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan. US State Department spokesman Ned Price addressed the Iran-backed militia's recent attempts to target the city. According to the reports by Khaleej Times, he said that these attacks are unacceptable, dangerous, and they put the lives of civilians at risk.

He further said that the US remains concerned by the frequency of these attacks, including on Saudi Arabia. He called on all parties to commit to a ceasefire and engage in negotiations under UN auspices in conjunction with US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking. Price urged the Houthis to come to the table and to commit to peace and diplomacy in the region. However, he added that such attacks are not actions of a group that wants peace.

What is happening in Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Houthi rebels have gradually increased attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past couple of years, making use of drones and other airborne weapons. Just last month, a bomb-laden drone hit a passenger aircraft in Saudi Arabia, setting it on fire. However, no casualties were reported as the aircraft was standing empty.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy on March 25 said that a fire broke out at an oil terminal in Jizan after it was hit by a projectile. In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry informed that no casualties were reported. The officials added that the projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks.

According to Arab News, Saudi Arabia condemned the attack and said that these “acts of sabotage” target the security of energy supplies. An official ministry spokesperson said that the attack target the kingdom alone, but also petroleum exports, the stability of energy supply to the world, freedom of the world trade, as well as the global economy. The spokesperson added that such attacks also affect maritime traffic and expose coasts and territorial waters to grave environmental catastrophe.

