US Health Official: America Could See Similar Death Rate To China If Coronavirus Spreads

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci reportedly said that the fatality rate in US could reach the same level as in China, because there is no vaccine or cure available as of yet. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fauci said that US also needs more resources to fight coronavirus outbreak as the number of infected people has already surpassed 50.

Fauci said that the US has a pandemic preparedness plan that was developed for pandemic influenza. He further added that the nation also needs more resources as people who are dying require intensive care. He further said that just like China has intubation for respiratory assistance in breathing and an intensive care unit, US should also have as good as a care system. Fauci added that otherwise US will see comparable types of morbidity and mortality.

Furthermore, Dr Nancy Messonnier of the United States CDC said in a call with reporters on February 25 that a wider spread of coronavirus in the country is certain. Messonnier said, “it's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have a severe illness.”

'Great job'

Meanwhile, the United States President Donald Trump has lauded his administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for doing a “great job” in handling the crisis. After returning from his maiden trip to India, Trump also took a dig on the Democrats who were critical about the early closing of US borders and said that it was, “too soon”. Moreover, while the death toll of the COVID-19 in China has reached 2,715, Trump bragged about not having even “one death”.

According to Trump, no matter what the Republicans do, Democrats will criticise them for “doing badly”. On the other hand, if the coronavirus disappeared, the US President said that Democrats would call out Trump administration for being “incompetent”. However, he then adds, "it is what it is".

