US: Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump With 'But Her Emails' Hats After Flushed Documents Report

It was reported that Former President Donald Trump allegedly deposed important documents in the toilet, which prompted former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to troll Trump by announcing the sale of a limited edition hat with the words "but her emails" written on it.

On Friday, Clinton promoted the $30 caps on Instagram, stating that they were being offered just in time for Galentine's Day. Her post featured an edited vintage photo of her wearing a hat with "But Her Emails" printed in pink capital letters. She wrote the caption, "Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets. A special edition hat is in the Onward Together store now. ⁣As always, proceeds support the work of our partner groups to protect voting rights, help young progressives run for office, and more.⁣"

Clinton's use of a personal email server drew criticism in 2016

This comes as Clinton's use of a personal email server while Secretary of State drew criticism and made headlines in 2016, and it became a major political issue during her presidential campaign against Trump. Several investigations into Clinton's emails were conducted, including one by the FBI, which found no evidence that she had broken any federal records-keeping laws or committed any other crimes. Even after he was elected president, Trump continued to criticise Clinton over the email incident.

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman claims in her upcoming book that when Trump was in office, staffers at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue found ripped-up printed paper clogged in a toilet in the presidential home on a regular basis and that Trump's employees thought he was flushing piece of paper down the toilet. In response, Trump stated that the claim was inaccurate, adding that it was made up by a reporter in order to generate publicity for a mostly fake book.

Trump allegedly grabbed confidential information when he left

In the meanwhile, it was also reported that Trump allegedly grabbed confidential information when he left the White House in January 2021, according to the New York Times, which broke the story on Wednesday. The Washington Post then reported on Thursday evening that among those stolen by the former president were documents classified as "top secret." The National Archives and Records Administration has reported the event to the Department of Justice, but no investigation has been opened at this time.

Image: @hillaryclinton/Instagram, AP