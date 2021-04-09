US Hints Assisting Ukraine With Warships Amid Russia's Military Movement In Black Sea

In a move to support Ukraine which is facing the military presence of Russia in its Eastern border, the United States (US) is planning on sending warships into the Black Sea in near future, hinted US officials on Thursday. Moreover, the US navy is already keeping a close watch on Russia's military movement through surveillance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The US, for now, has not seen any aggressive activity, however, they added that any action will be responded to.

"if something transforms we will be ready to respond," added a US official.

The US also wants to make sure that a specific message is delivered to Moscow with preparations to send warships to Ukraine. Additionally, two US B-1 bombers had regulated missions over the Aegean Sea on Wednesday. The US officials mentioned that they are prepared for any turn from Russia which is currently only conducting training and exercises and no military action has been reported.

1936 Treaty

The 1936 treaty regulated the movements on the Black Sea giving control to Turkish straits. According to the treaty, the US has to send a 14-days notice time before entering the sea and it is uncertain whether the US has sent the note.

The US has acclaimed that the situation can change anytime and they are well-aware about it.

Concerned over the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan dialed the Ukrainian officials.

The US has also spoken about the reports of Russia's presence over Crimea.

"The US is deeply concerned about the recent intensifying Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, including the valid reports that have been emanating about Russian troop movements on Ukraine's borders and occupied Crimea," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

The US spokesperson further added that the focus remains on assistance to Ukraine however it has been directed to Russia to respond to such provocative actions.

German Chancellor Dials Russian President

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin over their presence in Ukraine. She also asked him to pull back the forces to lessen the tension.

