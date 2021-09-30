US Historian Slams Pakistan, Says 'Islamabad Should Be Moved To FATF Black List'

Amid repeated allegations of harbouring terrorists on its soil, Pakistan is now being accused of lying to successive US presidential administrations. Popular American historian and a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, Arthur Herman wrote in an article that Islamabad has "systematically lied to and manipulated" successive US administrations, both Republican and Democratic. Herman asserted that these lies have made "America and the world less safe."

Hitting out at Pakistan, the historian has suggested that the United States should "pull the plug on the toxic relationship" with Pakistan. Speaking about US foreign aid to Islamabad, Herman said that the latter has received over $33 billion in American assistance since 2002, including $14 billion to combat terrorism and terrorists in the region. However, Pakistan has been busily doing the opposite, alleged Herman.

'Time to radically reassess our policy toward Pakistan': Arthur Herman

"In the wake of the debacle of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, it's time to radically reassess our policy toward Pakistan. It's time for policymakers, past and present, to explain why we continue to provide assistance to a country that cosies up to our enemies; has proliferated nuclear technology to some of the worst governments on earth; and has betrayed our friendship time and again," said Herman.

In his article, the US expert said that Pakistan has violated commitments to the US in the 1980s to not build a nuclear weapon. He added that Pakistan proceeded to proliferate that knowledge via the AQ Khan network, which was also responsible for secretly arming North Korea.

Speaking about the US invasion of Afghanistan, Herman said that Pakistan also provided a safe haven to Osama bin Laden, for nearly a decade until US special forces tracked him down in 2011. He added that the ISI has continuously protected and assisted terrorist groups like Haqqani Network and the Taliban.

"Following the US invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan gave safe haven to the most wanted man in the War on Terror, Osama bin Laden, for nearly a decade until US special forces tracked him down in 2011. In addition, Pakistan's military and secret service have continuously protected and assisted terrorist groups, including the Haqqani network and the Taliban, even as US and NATO forces were fighting and dying to suppress the same groups," the Hill reported quoting Arthur Herman.

'Pakistan is all but a Chinese client state'

On Pakistan and China's relations, Arthur Herman opined that Islamabad has been "increasingly cosying its ties" with Beijing. In addition, he stated that Pakistan also accepted a $60 billion handout from China in 2013 which formalised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as part of China's Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative.

"Today, Pakistan is all but a Chinese client state," Herman added.

Further speaking about the all-weather allies, Herman asserted that China is training Pakistan's intelligence services and the People's Liberation Army and Pakistani army are forging close links, including conducting joint military exercises and buying Chinese tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other military equipment. He has alleged that Pakistan is playing a 'double game' with the US.

"These aren't the actions of an ally. The sad truth is, Pakistan has been playing a clever double game with the US, which has paid off handsomely for Islamabad but not for the peace and security of the region," the Hill reported quoting Arthur Herman.

'Pakistan should be moved to FATF black list'

Hitting out at Pakistan over the ISI chief's recent visit to Kabul, the US historian remarked that Pakistan's top security chief blessed the Taliban government. In addition, he suggested that the US stop the sale of military equipment and all form of economic assistance to Pakistan and urge allies such as Britain and Saudi Arabia to do the same. Moreover, in his piece, Herman also suggested that Pakistan should be moved to black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Given that history, and in the wake of Pakistan's support of the Taliban and its top security chief's journey to Kabul to bless the new Afghan government, Washington should stop sales of military equipment to Pakistan and all economic assistance, and induce allies such as Britain and Saudi Arabia to do the same," Herman said "Migrate Pakistan from the grey list to the black list for the Financial Action Task Force's sanctions against countries providing funding for terrorism, alongside Iran and North Korea," he added

Concluding his article, the US historian said that the US should impose sanctions on the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan Army officials, including suspending travel to the US and freezing of bank assets.

(With inputs from ANI)