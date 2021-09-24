US House Approves $1.6bn For Israel's Iron Dome Defense System Amid Opposition Outcry

As a sign of 'great unity,' the United States House of Representatives, in a majority, has approved $1.6 billion cash funds to strengthen the Iron Dome defence system in Israel. The green-lit given following US President Joe Biden's promise to 'replenish' depleted batteries of the Iron Dome Air Defense System in May. The technologically advanced Dome is said to have intercepted and neutralised at least 4,000 rocket attacks that were fired over Israel as the 11-day war gained momentum. It is to be noted, the allotment not only came two days after the debate over 'broad spending bills' in the US House but also a day after Democrats decided to nix a clause that sanctioned the hefty sum. The bill injected through the House now awaits to be taken up in the Senate. The major sanction has been seen as an indication of US waning support for Israel, Deutsch Welle reported.

Asserting the importance of the sanctions made to Israel, Leader of House or Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement, "Passage of the bill reflects the great unity in Congress... for Israel's security." She also touted that the assistance provided to Israel "is imperative for America's security." The move drew sharp criticism from both parties in the US House.

Enhanced criticism amidst Federal debt debate

The criticism was enhanced amidst debate over Federal Debt ceiling expansion to keep the government funded until December 3. Despite the long tradition of harmonic relationship between US Congress and the Jewish State, several centrist Democrats slammed the bill, stating "more of a Human Rights concern", referring to the Palestinian civilian casualties. Republican leaders also denounced the decision as "anti-Semitic influence of the radical members," the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his gratitude to the members of the House. "Those who try to challenge support received a resounding response today. The people of Israel thanked the American people and their representatives for their strong friendship," PM Bennett said in a statement.

How does the Iron Dome intercept rockets and protect areas?

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems developed the Israeli Iron Dome Defence System. The game-changer missile interceptor was officially adopted, prepared with partial funding of $5 million from the US. It was officially adopted as the national defense security system in 2007. The Iron Dome Defense System has created a niche in the Israel-US relationship.

The system is designed to intercept and monitor short-range rockets. As per reports, Israeli boasts of a 90% success rate with this anti-projectile device. However, it is yet to meet efficacy levels of the S-400 missile detector, which has a much longer range, Air Marshal Anil Chopra told Republic TV during an interview in May.

