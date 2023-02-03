US House Panel to Hear Twitter's Role In Censorship Of Biden Family Business Schemes

A hearing on Twitter employees' role in concealing reports about the Biden family’s questionable business activities will be held by the US House Oversight Committee on February 8, 2023.

The case, dubbed "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story," will question three former Twitter employees' role in hiding the New York Post’s reporting on the Biden family’s business.

US Oversight Committee to discuss Twitter censorship of Biden Family Business schemes

In a statement, the House Oversight Committee said, "At the hearing, lawmakers on the panel will question three former Twitter employees who censored the New York Post’s reporting on the Biden family’s business schemes based on information obtained from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop."

The report further said that big tech companies and social media platforms, including Twitter, were involved in gathering information about Biden’s family business activities before the 2020 US presidential election. The people of America deserve answers about this attack on the "First Amendment" and why Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor this information about the Biden family selling access for profit. "Accountability is coming," Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said. Recently, the Oversight Committee asked for details about the Treasury Department regarding any suspicious business transactions by the Biden family.

According to a report by the New York Post, the post that was censored by Twitter employees had Biden's son Hunter Biden's emails that Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, emailed Hunter in 2015 to thank him for the opportunity to meet his father, which is contradictory to Biden's previous claim when he said that he'd never speak with his son about his overseas business dealings. According to reports, Biden's son was reportedly paid $1 million per year to serve on Burisma’s board when his father led the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. Also, reports claim that Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina paid $3.5 million to a firm associated with Hunter Biden.

Image: AP