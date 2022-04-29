US Passes Bill To Facilitate Lend-lease Deals With Ukraine To Provide Military Assistance

In the midst of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the United States House of Representatives passed legislation relaxing the requirements for engaging in defence equipment lend-lease deals with war-torn Ukraine and other Eastern Europe nations, clearing the way for additional US armaments to flow into the area.

On Thursday, House members have passed the bill by a vote of 417 to 10, putting it to US President Joe Biden's desk for signature. The law was unanimously passed by the Senate in April, ANI reported.

According to a formal summary of the legislation, "This bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government or the governments of other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine".

The lend-lease agreements under this law are exempt from certain rules

Further, the summary went on to say that for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, a deal to lend or lease defence goods under this law is exempt from certain rules and regulations that normally apply to such lend-lease deals, such as the requirement that a loan or lease duration does not exceed five years. It also adds that the President shall develop expedited processes to guarantee that military articles borrowed or leased to Ukraine under this bill are delivered on schedule.

In addition to this, the lend-lease agreements are reminiscent of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt's renowned Second World War-era strategy of supplying Allied nations, including the Soviet Union, with armaments and other commodities. The move was seen as signaling the end of the United States' neutrality in the war and a shift toward open support for the Allies, ANI reported.

US requests a fresh $33 billion to Congress for military, economic, as well as humanitarian aid to Kyiv

The bill came at a time when a slew of additional initiatives by Congress and the Biden administration emerged to help Ukraine in the wake of Russia's ongoing special military operation, including Biden's fresh $33 billion requests to Congress for military, economic, as well as humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

As per media reports, two Biden administration sources said on Thursday that President Joe Biden would ask Congress for an extra $33 billion to assist Ukraine fight the Russian invasion, a significant escalation in US efforts to support Kyiv in a growing conflict that shows no indications of ending anytime soon.

Biden's current plan, which officials claimed would last for five months, includes over $20 billion in military aid for Ukraine and defence boosting in neighbouring nations. The officials, who informed the media on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorised to speak publicly, said that there is also $8.5 billion in economic aid to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government functioning, as well as $3 billion for food and humanitarian programmes to aid citizens and other spendings.

The latest plan would be more than twice as large as Congress's first $13.6 billion defence and economic assistance package for Ukraine and Western allies, which is nearly depleted. It appeared to imply a long-term commitment by the United States to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to expand his country's grip over its neighbour, and maybe beyond.

(Image: AP)