US House Select Committee Issues Subpoena For Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee: Report

The committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riots has subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Donald Trump's eldest son. This came on Thursday, March 3, after Guilfoyle appeared in a video conference for a deposition on February 25 and abruptly ended the proceedings. Notably, Guilfoyle's attorney stated that the investigation committee had violated the agreement by allowing committee members to participate in the session and by leaking news of the interview to reporters.

However, the committee denied Guilfoyle's claim saying they had made no such arrangement and made it clear that they are now left with no choice but to force her cooperation. The House select committee is investigating the January 6 incident, which occurred at Capitol Hill last year, when an aggressive mob of Trump supporters breached the police security and stormed the building while attacking several election officials in an attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results.

US: House Select Committee issues subpoena for Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée

According to a report by The Guardian, the chairman of the select committee, Bennie Thompson, said in the subpoena letter to Guilfoyle, "Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today's subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate."

Notably, Guilfoyle appeared on the video conference with the panel for an interview last week, but when she came to know that select committee members Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin – in addition to counsel – had joined the call, she immediately left the panel. Guilfoyle's lawyer later stated that the panel used Guilfoyle's cooperation as a "political weapon" against Trump.

“Ms Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good-faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence,” Joseph Tacopina, Guilfoyle’s lawyer, said in a statement, The Guardian reported. "However, upon Ms. Guilfoyle's attendance, the committee revealed its untrustworthiness, as members notorious for leaking information appeared," Tacopina added, referring to the two congressmen, Schiff and Raskin.

Guilfoyle's lawyer said that after she asked for a break to address the issue with House investigators, the select committee leaked information about the proceedings to the media. Guilfoyle's name has been associated with the various Trump election campaigns, including the January 6 Capitol riot and Guilfoyle's alleged involvement in raising funds for the "Save America" rally that preceded the Capitol attack.

(Image: @KimberlyGuilfoyle/Instagram)