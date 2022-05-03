US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Concludes Europe Trip; Affirms Commitment To NATO & Ukraine

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday concluded her trip to Poland and Ukraine along with a Congressional delegation. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi stated that the visit was a display of commitment to the embattled Kyiv and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). "We now return to the US, inspired from our engagements and continue our work to further support Ukraine so that Democracy triumphs over dictatorship," she wrote.

Pelosi also expressed "gratefulness" to the members for the knowledge, experience & commitment they brought to the challenges they face. "Our members served as strong representatives of the American commitment to the NATO alliance & Ukraine," she added.

The top-level delegation, headed by Pelosi, was in Warsaw on Monday to reaffirm America's commitment and "deep gratitude" to Poland for its humanitarian efforts amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She met Poland President Andrzej Duda and thanked him for the "generosity and hospitality extended by the people of Poland" to the Ukrainian refugees.

Our Congressional delegation went to Poland & Ukraine to serve as representatives of the American commitment to NATO & to Ukraine. We now return to the U.S. inspired from our engagements & continue our work to further support Ukraine so that Democracy triumphs over dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/ZGkuqc9BL4 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2022

Pelosi discussed the centrality of the U.S.-Poland partnership in delivering security with Duda, the US House said in a press release. They also deliberated over the economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Furthermore, the top diplomats stressed the importance of bolstering the NATO alliance to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression. "Our Members expressed our commitment to continue working together to deepen our bilateral relationship so that we advance our mutual security," Pelosi said.

Pelosi and her delegates laid a wreath of daffodils at the Memorial of the Ghetto Uprising in Poland and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We were deeply moved by this striking monument to many of the brave Polish soldiers who gave their lives for freedom and democracy – not only for their nation but for the world," Pelosi said. During her trip to Europe, Pelosi also made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing invasion of the ex-Soviet state. She was honoured with the Princess of Olga award by Zelenskyy for "significant personal contribution" to bolstering US-Ukraine relations.

Next, we laid daffodils at the Memorial of the Ghetto Uprising, prayed for those murdered in the Holocaust, and renewed our vow: Never Again. We visited the Museum of the Polish Jews, located at the site of the Warsaw Ghetto. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2022

Ukraine war results in refugee influx in Poland

As the Russian war gains momentum in East Ukraine, over 5 million have reportedly fled the war-ravaged nation according to UN data. According to International Rescue Committee (IRC), at least 3 million people, mostly women and children, have sought shelter in Poland. Many are embarking upon a "dangerous journey across the country in a bid to flee," said Jason Philips, IRC Poland Team Lead. The outpouring of refugees is in dire need of vital support, including shelter and trauma counselling. Apart from hotels-turned-refugee centers, Polish civilians have also offered shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the war. In addition, Warsaw has also mobilised help in countless ways to help the asylum seekers accommodate.

(Image: @NancyPelosi/Twitter)