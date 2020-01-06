US House To Vote On Resolution Limiting Trump's Actions On Iran: Pelosi

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on January 5 that the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the military actions by US President Donald Trump on Iran. This move comes in the wake of dramatic escalation between US-Iran tensions after Trump directed air-raid killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani along with other military personnel on January 3. The airstrike according to Pelosi was without an Authorisation for use of military force against Iran and was taken in the absence of consultation of the Congress.

According to the official website, “This week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran. This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate. It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

Criticism against Trump administration

The wild move by Trump has not only generated threats of retaliation from Iran, but top US officials have also criticised his 'unprecedented move'. In the immediate statement after the airstrike, Pelosi had said that even though the highest priority of American leaders is to protect the lives and interests of Americans, the 'provocative and disproportionate actions' can put the lives of American service members at risk.

Pelosi said, “Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

The former Vice President of US and 2020 Presidential candidate, Joe Biden called the tensions as 'crisis of Trump's own making'. Biden further called the US President as 'erratic and incompetent'. Biden feels that Soleimani 'deserved' to be brought to justice for his crimes against the American troops. However, having said that he also called it a 'hugely escalatory move' in an 'already dangerous region'. While leading the current field polls, Biden believes that Trump 'tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox' and he owes an explanation to the American people because 'Iran will surely respond'.

This is a crisis of Donald Trump’s own making. He claimed pulling out of the Iran deal would deter Iranian aggression and result in a better deal. He has failed on both counts.



He is the most erratic and incompetent commander in chief we’ve ever had. https://t.co/wHhWJA1Zhm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 5, 2020

Just two days after Soleimani was killed by the US, Iran officially announced on January 5 its exit from the 2015 Nuclear Accord. The Nuclear deal was signed by Tehran with the P5+1 nations during the leadership of former US President Barack Obama. However, Iran's breaching of the deal comes at the time when Iran has indicated towards 'harsh retaliation' against US as a response to Washington's unprecedented airstrike.

