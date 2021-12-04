US' Humanitarian Work In Syria Part Of An Effort To Counter ISIS: Defence Official

The US special operations forces, in partnership with the Syrian Defence Forces (SDF), have been providing medical care to communities in northwestern Syria. These medical visits are seen by the US as part of the effort to work with SDF in a bid to bring stability to the area so that the Islamic State (ISIS) cannot take hold of the region, an American defence official told CNN. The United States insists that the humanitarian effort in the war-ravaged nation is not “mission creep” because the focus is to provide another means to counter ISIS.

It is to mention that the American military has around 900 US troops deployed in Syria. The US, in coalition with the SDF, had started a campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with a goal of preventing the group’s resurgence. However, security remains a sensitive question in the region given the ISIS threat.

According to reports, the US troops and the SDF have examined and treated almost 200 patients at hospital locations and helped distribute medical supplies. America has emphasised that the medical work is led by SDF and American forces work under them. Major Charles An, a spokesperson for the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, informed that there have been seven medical visits in the last year including the two from last month.

US' humanitarian mission in Syria

Now, while the US special operations forces have long done humanitarian relief missions in the conflict zone, the efforts in Syria come as the Pentagon has been rethinking the use of forces in the wake of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover. According to CNN, this year all special operations activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt were consolidated under a remanded headquarters now called Special Operations Joint Task-Force Levant. The remaining is an effort to recognise terrorist and violent extremist organisations are operating across broad areas which require a more regional approach.

However, experts say that what remains unresolved is a comprehensive way ahead on how and when US troops might conduct counterterrorism drone strikes from bases far from where targets are located. US defence forces, on the other hand, has said that the issue of a long term way ahead on those types of missions is still ongoing. It is to mention that the coalition between the US and the SDF has killed around 1,600 civilians in Raqqa, the ISIS group’s former de-facto capital.

(Image: AP)



