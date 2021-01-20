US Inauguration 2021: Trump Leaves Note For Biden And A Promise To 'be Back In Some Form'

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has left a note for President-elect Joe Biden, reported CNN citing a person familiar with the matter. However, the contents of the note were not immediately clear. Earlier, in his last address as the president of the United States, Trump refrained from congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Harris but said: "I wish the administration great success" before adding that he is sure they will be successful owing to the "great foundation" laid by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Trump’s era in Washington is over as he has left the White House for the last time as the President. According to reports, Trump and his wife Melania are being flown in Marin One to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he will be holding of a “sending off” ceremony, which was due to start at 8:00 AM (local time). During his departure, the outgoing President spoke to reporters and said that it was “great honour” for him to serve the country.

Trump's new permanent home in Florida

Trump will reportedly be making his massive Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off the coast of Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his tumultuous presidency comes to an end. Trump planned his sending-off ceremony at a military base in Maryland. As reported by New York Post, moving trucks were seen at Trump’s Palm Beach residence as he reluctantly embraces his defeat in the presidential elections.

Trump is reportedly also flying to Mar-a-Lago before 46th US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration begins in Washington. Trump has even spent a remarkable amount of time at Mar-a-Lago which is also dubbed as the “Winter White House” throughout his four-year presidency. The US President, who has been impeached twice in his tenure, has even changed his legal residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in September 2019.

As per reports, the 74-year-old longtime New Yorker purchased the mansion in 1985 for 10 million dollars and converted into a private club that became his winter home during his time as the US President. The 20-acre estate is inspired by a Moorish-Mediterranean structure, now with at least 128 rooms and was built in 1927 by Post cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.

