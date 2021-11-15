'US Is Radicalised Mess': Donald Trump Reacts To Former Advisor Steve Bannon's Indictment

The former United States President Donald Trump has responded to his former adviser Steve Bannon's indictment, claiming these accusations have proved that in what ways Washington is 'failing in all areas'. Steve Bannon, who is a longstanding ally of Donald Trump, was charged on two occasions of criminal contempt of Congress, when he rejected a subpoena from the House committee probing the January 6 insurgency at the US Capitol.

In a statement, Trump noted, "This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our Country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before," ANI reported.

The former president went on to say over the Joe Biden administration that the US is moving on an "unthinkable" path, with the scenario of the nation further aggravated by the withdrawal of army personnel from Afghanistan, immigrant concerns, as well as inflation. "The USA is a radicalised mess!" Trump claimed.

Charges on Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon

Meanwhile, Bannon had declined to appear in response to a subpoena filed by the House committee. Further, if he is found to be guilty on both occasions, then he would face up to two years in jail.

67 years old Bannon, was charged with one count of denying to attend for testimony last month and another count of rejecting to deliver documents in answer to the committee's subpoena, according to the Justice Department. As per the Associated Press, he is scheduled to surrender himself to the police on Monday and attend court that afternoon.

The charge comes following a string of Trump administration employees, including Bannon, who have rejected congressional subpoenas and requests with few repercussions over the last five years, they even rejected during Democrats' impeachment investigation.

Furthermore, Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed that the indictment of Bannon illustrates the Justice Department's "steadfast commitment" to the legal system. In addition to this, the US House Select Committee has been attempting to collect information from the National Archives regarding contacts in the Trump White House concerning the occurrences of January 6.

(Image: AP)