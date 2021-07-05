US, Japan Conduct Joint Military Exercise In Senkaku Islands To Counter Chinese Aggression

The United States has been conducting military exercises with Japan near Senkaku Islands. The news has been confirmed by the Spokesperson of the US Department of Defence, John Kirby. The US Department of Defense spokesperson, John Kirby has confirmed the news of the US conducting military exercises with Japan near Senkaku Islands. The activities are said to involve combating China to defend Taiwan. The confirmation has been made at a press conference. Further details are stated as per the Taipei Times' report.

United States Department of Defense

According to a news published in Taipei Times, the report also suggested that the US and Japan have been conducting secret war games around Senkakus in Japan. These instances were claimed as disaster relief drills, however, it was intended as a joint military exercise to fight China in a dispute over Taiwan.

United States of America and Japan bilateral relations

Taiwan, the US and Japan have been sharing military aircraft identification codes since 2017. Japan has previously requested the US to share its plan to defend Taiwan, but the US Defence Department chose to enhance military cooperation with Tokyo instead in phases.

According to Geopolitical experts, the news of the Taiwanese government sharing military aircraft identification codes with the US and Japan was positive national security development. The codes are used by the identification friend or foe (IIF) systems to identify aircraft, which increases engagement speed, said Su Tzu-Yun, a researcher at the Institute of National Security and Defence Research.

US government is increasingly making public the devices and activities of its security cooperation brigade in Taiwan and retaining its exchanges in tactics operations and strategy with Nations forces, said Su Tzu-Yun.

In a recent development, a Chinese warplane was said to enter Taiwan's air defence identification zone which marked the second intrusion this month. In response to the intervention, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence missiles systems to track the warplane.

Beijing has claimed full sovereignty over Taiwan with a democracy of almost 24 million people. However, the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

(Source: ANI)