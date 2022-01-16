US, Japan Issue Tsunami Alert After Undersea Volcano In Tonga Triggers South Pacific Ocean

After an undersea volcano erupted violently in the South Pacific, a tsunami struck hard in Tongatapu, Tonga's largest island, bringing waves crashing into the city. On Saturday, huge waves swamped the royal palace grounds, shoreline, as well as main street in Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, flooding coastal roads and drowning homes, as per CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand (RNZ). Citizens fled to higher ground as waves washed the places.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

The explosion knocked off the internet in Tonga, further shutting down electricity as well as phone lines. The severity of any casualties or property damage is still unknown. Even official government websites and other information remained without updates, Associated Press reported. Further, several tsunami warnings and advisories have been issued near Tonga which includes the US, Japan as well as New Zealand.

Tonga volcano

As per RNZ, the tsunami was triggered by the explosion of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which is located around 30 kilometres southeast of Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island and 65 kilometres north of Nuku'alofa. The volcano initially erupted on Friday, spewing a cloud of ash and gaseous vapour 20 kilometres into the air. A second eruption happened at 5:26 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, according to RNZ. The explosion produced an enormous volcanic ash cloud and shockwaves, according to satellite images. RNZ reported that ash was dropping from the sky in Nuku'alofa on Saturday evening, CNN reported.

1.14.2022: (correction on date) Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y18W7wvXl9 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

Tsunami warnings issued in places due to the Tonga volcano

Furthermore, following the eruption, people living alongside the Pacific coasts of the United States and Japan have been instructed to stay away from the coast as a precautionary measure against tsunami waves generated by the volcano. Japan has issued a warning for waves up to three metres high, with 1.2 metre waves hitting the nation's south. Strong currents as well as waves, and coastal flooding, were predicted by the US.

Moreover, tsunami warnings were also issued for Tonga, whereas tsunami advisories were declared for New Zealand's North Island, the west coast of the United States from California to Alaska, and British Columbia, Canada.

According to Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, locals in Hawaii, Alaska, as well as those living along the United States Pacific coast were recommended to shift away from the shoreline to some higher, elevated ground and pay attention to particular guidelines from their local emergency management authorities following Saturday's eruption.

The Fijian authorities announced a tsunami warning and set up evacuation centres for those living near the shore. Another Pacific Island nation, Vanuatu, released a similar warning. For sections of Australia's east coast and Tasmania, a tsunami warning has already been issued, BBC reported.

In addition to this, Tonga which obtains its internet from Suva, Fiji, through an underwater cable, was apparently destroyed. At roughly 6:40 p.m. (local time), all internet communication with Tonga was lost, according to Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for network intelligence company Kentik.

(Image: AP)