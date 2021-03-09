US: Joe Biden Nominates Two Women Generals To Lead Country's Military Commands

US president Joe Biden on Monday promoted two female generals to lead top joint four-star military commands on occasion of International Women’s Day. At a White House press conference Biden called his women nominees, who are only the second and third females in the US combatant commands, “two outstanding and eminently qualified warriors and patriots.” Air Force Gen. Jaqueline Van Ovost, currently the head of Air Mobility Command, was nominated by the US president to now lead the US Transportation Command [USTRANSCOM], Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. His second nominee 3-star Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson of US Army North Command was promoted to lead US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). Richardson will also receive her fourth star, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced in a press release.

“Each of these women have led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity and duty to country and at every step,” Biden told a White House International Women’s Day event attended by his Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “They’ve also helped push open the doors of opportunity to women in our military,” the US president said, acknowledging their “barrier-breaking accomplishments”.

Biden emphasised that he would like to see more women throughout the military ranks and leadership roles. “This is what the United States Armed Forces should look like,” he said, pointing at the women military generals. “They’re using their voices and actively working to change policies in the military,” Biden said, adding that these military generals were not only sending the message that it was safe for women to join the military but also “to stay in military and thrive”.

Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson for appointment to the grade of general, and assignment as commander, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 6, 2021

'Historic' nomination

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, said that on behalf of the Department of Defense he would like to acknowledge the US head of state's 'historic' nominations that set an example—one of inclusiveness and diversity. “General Richardson and her husband Jim were deployed to war together in 2003 as helicopter battalion commanders, flying dangerous missions over Iraq,” Lloyd informed. Further, he hailed General Van Ovost for flying KC-135 tanker during combat missions of Iraq and Afghanistan, refueling numerous aircraft in support of the Joint Force. “You are nominating for a combatant command two extraordinary military leaders,” he told Joe Biden. US Vice President Kamala Harris said that the women were important to build a “strong, smart, and sustainable military force."

(Image Credit: AP)