US: Joe Biden Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Calls It 'patriotic Duty'

United States President Joe Biden on January 4, reiterated his call for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He even urged people to receive a booster dose of vaccine. The call from the US President for getting inoculated comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. He urged all the citizens of the US to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and described it as “your patriotic duty.”

Taking to Twitter, the US President urged the people to receive a vaccine and a booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19. The US President insisted that the vaccine is free and it saves lives. Biden tweeted, “Get vaccinated and get boosted. It’s free. It’s convenient. It saves lives. And it’s your patriotic duty.”

Earlier on December 21, Biden had made similar remarks and said that Americans had a “patriotic duty” to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He urged the people of the US to get vaccinated and insisted that “it save lives”. Biden made the remarks while outlining the plan for the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States.

The United States President highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving a booster as the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, spreads across the United States. In order to encourage people to receive a booster dose, Biden even invoked former US President Donald Trump receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. During his speech, Biden also criticised those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines on social media and cable TV.

“Get vaccinated now. It’s free. It’s convenient. I promise you, it saves lives. And I, honest to God, believe it’s your patriotic duty,” Biden said in the remarks. "Just the other day, former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot. It may be one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden said in the remarks.

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to the Worldometer statistics, as of 4 January, 57,131,187 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 is 848,885. The total number of people recovered from the virus is 41,722,468. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), 243,527,564 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 68.8 million people have received booster doses of vaccine in the United States.

