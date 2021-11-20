US Judge Blames Trump For Jan 6 Capitol Attack; Calls Rioters 'pawns' For Getting Provoked

A United States federal judge on Friday faulted former US President Donald Trump for the shocking January 6 attack on the Capitol that engulfed the nation in chaos. As per a CNN report, while speaking at the hearing for pro-Trump protesters John Lolos, the federal judge indicated that Trump played some role in the US Capitol insurrection and that the rioters were pawns who were provoked into taking the action. The judge reportedly said that the rallygoers like Lolos were “called to Washington, DC, by an elected official, prompted to walk to the Capitol by an elected official.”

US judge Amit Mehta reportedly termed the individuals who stormed into the federal buildings “a pawn in the game played by people who know better." The US media outlet quoted Mehta as saying, “People like Mr. Lolos were told lies, were told falsehoods, were told the election was stolen when it was not...Regrettably, people like Mr. Lolos who were told those lies took it to heart. And they are the ones paying the consequences."

“Those who created the conditions that lead to Mr. Lolos' conduct have in no meaningful measure been held accountable...You were a pawn. You were a pawn in the game played by people who know better,” the judge added.

Mehta is first to blame Trump, although without taking his name

It is pertinent to note that even though several judges in the US have expressed concerns over the volatile political scene in the country, Mehta is the first one to call out Donald Trump. However, he stayed clear from mentioning the former US President’s name for using his supporters for political gain, stated the media outlet. According to CNN, Mehta is a crucial judge who is presently overseeing around 660 Capitol riot cases in federal court because he is also handling the largest and most significant conspiracy case against the defendants linked to the ‘Oath Keepers’.

The case connected to the Oath Keepers was Mehta’s first sentencing of the January 6 defendant. He reportedly said, “That kind of conduct needs to be deterred because, frankly, conditions in our country don't give me a lot of confidence that this sort of thing won't happen again.” The 48-year-old Lolos pleaded guilty in August for an illegal demonstration in the US Capitol and Mehta handed over a 14-day sentence to the rioter along with a $500 fine for damage done to the federal building.

(IMAGE: AP)

