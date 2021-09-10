US Justice Department Convicts Couple From Bangladesh For Conspiring To Aid Islamic State

A Bangladeshi couple was convicted and served a jail term in the USA for conspiring to help the Islamic State (ISIS). A press release by the US Justice Department on Thursday informed that US District Court Judge Joshua Wolson sentenced Shahidul Gaffar, a 40-year-old Bangladeshi residing in Pennysylvania, and his 35-year-old wife, Nabila Khan, to 18 months and two years imprisonment respectively.

According to the press release, Gaffar and Khan were found guilty of conspiring to give material assistance and resources to the Islamic State, a recognised foreign terrorist organisation. The press release added, “The defendants encouraged and financially supported the efforts of Nabila Kahn's brothers to join the murderous terrorist group ISIS (Islamic State), which is a direct threat to the United States."

Khan sold her jewellery to fund brother's travel to Syria

The press release stated that according to court records, Gaffar and Khan gave financial assistance to two of Khan's brothers who flew to Syria to join the Islamic State in 2015. The press release highlighted that the couple had talked about the brothers' trip and even deeply planned it in early September 2014.

As per the press release, Khan had requested her sister in Bangladesh to sell Khan's jewellery and give the money to their oldest brother in addition to helping him go to Syria in January 2015. Furthermore, Khan's second brother came to the United States on a student visa and lived with Khan and Gaffar in Pennsylvania during the period of June 2014 to February 2015, before returning to Bangladesh. The couple also provided funds to assist Khan's second brother's journey to Syria to start working with ISIS.

A significant threat to the nation

As per the acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the case brings in great emphasis and prime priority on the US Justice Department and the United States Attorney's Office. It focuses on safeguarding the nation from any security threats, the press release said. The US attorney said the accused aided Nabila Kahn's brothers to join the terrorist organisation ISIS, which poses a significant threat to the USA.

The Islamic State is a Salafi jihadist terrorist organisation and formerly unrecognised state-like entity. Abu Musab al-Zarqawi established the Islamic State, which rose to worldwide attention in 2014 after driving Iraqi security forces out of major cities. The Islamic State, founded in 1999, swore allegiance to the Al-Qaeda terrorist network and was actively involved in the Iraqi resistance when Western forces invaded the country in 2003.

(Image: Unsplash)