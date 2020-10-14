US Labour Secy's Wife, Who Attended Rose Garden Event With Trump, Tests COVID-19 Positive

US Labour Department Secretary Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department announced the diagnosis in a news release on October 13. The announcement also said that Trish is experiencing “mild symptoms” of the disease while Eugene has tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has experienced no symptoms. The Labour Department said that while adhering to the advice of the health professionals, “for the time being” Trish would be working remotely “to carry out the mission of the Department and the President’s agenda.”

However, both Trish and Eugene had attended an event at the Rose garden where the US President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court Chief Justice as Amy Coney Barrett. As per reports, the Labour Department Secretary and his wife were seated in the second row, just behind the First Lady Melania Trump and US President who latest tested positive for COVID-19.

US Labour Department said in a statement, “This afternoon, doctors confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish, tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Mrs. Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but doing well. This evening, Secretary Scalia received a test and the results were negative; he has experienced no symptoms.”

“The Secretary and Mrs. Scalia will follow the advice of health professionals for Trish’s recovery and the health of those around them. For the time being, the Secretary will work from home while continuing to carry out the mission of the Department and the President’s agenda,” it added.

12 people in Trump 'camp' test COVID-19 positive

Even though it still remains unclear if Trish Scalia contracted the novel coronavirus at the Rose garden event, her diagnosis came over two weeks after the event. Over 12 people including Donald Trump, the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the event that took place on September 26.

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis has seen a trail of several people from his ‘camp’ testing positive for the disease in October. From Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien to his campaign adviser Chris Christie, several Trump supporters have contracted the novel coronavirus. Out of at least ten COVID-19 positive officials, seven had attended an event that took place in the White House Rose Garden.

Image: @yoyobeatty/Twitter