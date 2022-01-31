US Launches Nuclear Weapons' Use War Games Amid Soaring Tensions With Russia Over Ukraine

Amid ongoing tensions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US President Joe Biden administration mulling Washington’s response to the crisis, the United States Strategic Command (Stratcom) launched Global Lightning drills this week. While US Strategic Command controls the US nuclear armament and other measures related to their use, the Global Lightening drills are designed to test the branch’s readiness to engage in nuclear warfare.

According to the Sputnik report, the war games conducted by US Strategic Command have been long-planned and are routine for the force. However, their timing is hardly the best as the latest five-day drills come at a time when the United States is repeatedly alleging the Russian invasion into Ukraine and is thinking about Washington’s response if a scenario like that emerges. It is pertinent to note that the last Global Lightning drills took place in April 2021 and involved the US using nuclear weapons as deterrence in a hypothetical standoff with Russia, stated Sputnik.

However, as per the report, this year the Global Lightning forces focus on a response to potential nuclear conflict with China. The drill itself does not include nuclear weapons or nukes or any kind of launches or bombings. But, notably, the US Strategic Command checks nuclear command and control circuits while also incorporating innovations into previous tactics, and decision-making in accordance with a nuclear war plan. The nuclear war plan was reportedly last updated in 2019. The brief information on the same was obtained only recently through a Freedom of Information Request, stated the report.

Meanwhile, the tensions between the United States, NATO and Russia have soared in recent days owing to the developments taking place near Ukraine. While the US and NATO have upheld the right of nations to join any alliance, Russia has asked the organisation to bar the former Soviet Union nation from being a member of NATO. Moscow is seeking to halt NATO’s eastward expansion into Europe. Amid the crisis, Russia was accused of ramping up its military presence near Ukraine, which according to the West, is the Kremlin's preparation to launch an invasion into the neighbouring country.

Russia appears ready to discuss US’ reply on security proposals

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS that Washington “heard some signs that Russians are interested in engaging” with America’s response to Moscow’s security proposals for European security assurances. Nuland’s remarks came days after US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Wednesday handed to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko Washington's formal reply to Russia's recommendations on security assurances.

(Image: AP)