US Law Professor Uses Expletive To Describe India; Netizens slam 'colonial' Mindset

"These 'brown faces' were talking about racism and diversity in medicine as if their country was better or equal to ours," American law professor Amy Wax said.

India

University of Pennsylvania Law professor Amy Wax was caught spewing venom and hatred against India on 'Tucker Carlson Today', where she implied that Indian immigrants had no right to call out racism in the United States (US) since they came from a 'sh*thole'. Discussing the anti-racism initiatives of the Asian and South Asian immigrant communities in the US, the American neurologist said that 'these brown faces' were talking about racism and diversity in medicine "as if their country was better or equal to ours."

"Asian and South Asian, Indian doctors at Penn med are on the ramparts for anti-racism initiatives. You look at the raw stir of programmes where they talk about racism and diversity in medicine and you see these brown faces. You are coming from your country (India), which you are implying is equal or better than our country and you are telling us how awful we are..." she said, to which Tucker Carlson says, "people from there have no right to judge us." 

'US has outclassed India in every practical way, they feel shame'

Furthering her racist narrative against the Indian immigrant community, Amy Wax said that Brahmin women who come from India and 'climb the ladder' after receiving every opportunity from the US, were in turn leading the charge on how America needed to reform.

"Here's the problem, they are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites. On some level, their country is a sh*thole, excuse my language. It's not providing them with the opportunities that they feel they deserve, which they do deserve," said the American professor. 

Claiming that this anger stemmed from 'shame and envy' over the "wonderfully developed medical and scientific establishments" in the United States, she accused brown women in the US of 'ingratitude'. 

"They haven't managed to create this. They are very proud people and are from an ancient culture. They realize we have outdone and outclassed them in every practical way. They feel anger, they feel envy, and they feel shame. The role of envy and shame in the third world has for the first world is under-estimated. It's never talked about. It creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind. I feel like asking these people why did you leave their country, why are you here?" she asked.

Netizens school Amy Wax

 

