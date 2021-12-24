US: Lawmakers Divided Over Senate Sitting On Capitol Riot Anniversary

Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, decided to schedule a Senate sitting on the anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots on 6 January 2021, leaving the US senators divided. While one group claimed that the move is too risky, others have insisted that it is the right decision.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski R-Alaska expressed concern about the event's security. She stated that Schumer should have talked to the staff before making the decision and added that he should have approached the police officers. As per a report by HuffPost, Sen. Susan Collins had previously expressed her concerns stating that if she was in charge of the Senate, she would not have the Session on January 6 because no one knows when someone might decide to honour the anniversary.

On the other hand, several senators agreed with the decision to be in session on January 6. Senator Ben Cardin stated that they will have a suitable way to accommodate those who will be present on that particular day and that they are aware of the delicate situation, Sputnik reported. Senator Marco Rubio stated that he doesn't think that there is anything about January 6 that makes it any more dangerous than any other day.

'It would give a wrong message'

Representative Susan Wild, who was inside the Capitol during last year's rioting stated that she thinks it would give a wrong message if they will not be present, HuffPost reported. She further stated that if they don't go, the message will come out as they are scared, which she doesn't believe is true.

On 14 December, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that the White House planned to mark the anniversary of the incident. She stated that the 6th of January was one of the saddest days in the democracy and she believes there's no doubt people should see them celebrate that day. Thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on 6 January 2021, momentarily disrupting a joint session of Congress summoned to formalise Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Five individuals were killed, one of whom was a Capitol Police officer. Democrats have claimed that Donald Trump's allegations of voter fraud sparked the insurgency. Trump consistently claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that voting machines were tampered with to influence the results.

(Image: AP)