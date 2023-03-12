US Lawmakers Propose Legislation To Create Mechanism To Stop China From Supporting Russia

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated with western nations pumping tens of billions worth of heavy weapons to war-torn Ukraine and accusing Beijing of supporting Russia's special military operation in Ukraine with military aid, a recent piece of legislation reintroduced by Rep Adam Schiff, D-Calif, could grant "authority" to US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions "against persons from the PRC" (People's Republic of China).

Adam Schiff, who is a member of the US House of Representatives, was joined by a number of colleagues when he proposed a bill to the US Congress providing for the establishment of a law that would impose sanctions against Chinese citizens or organisations allegedly offering military support to Russia. Notably, the Deter PRC Support to the Russian War Effort Act would "impose serious costs on those who assist Russia in Ukraine... as China takes escalatory steps to back Kremlin forces," the bill stated.

While presenting the bill, Schiff asserted that China has refused to condemn Moscow's actions. "The increased coordination between China and Russia is cause for alarm. By passing legislation that authorizes the Biden administration to enact sanctions, we can ensure we are ready to place swift and severe financial consequences on any Chinese entity that knowingly tries to aid Russia, either by supplying deadly weaponry that will be used in Ukraine or by helping Russia evade the sanctions imposed by the international community," Schiff said.

It is to be mentioned that the proposal put forward by Schiff mentioned about Russia-China joint military drills in May 2022, shortly after Russia launched its "special military operation" against neighbouring Ukraine and alleged there was "evidence" of the PRC "sending more raw materials and equipment, including those that could be used for offensive purposes... to Russia in recent months." The politicians who stood in favour of the legislation argued that it was critical for Joe Biden's administration to be provided with tools to "deter aggression and limit any available avenues that will help Russia advance its war efforts."

The Democrats also supported the legislation specifying that the PRC is providing assistance to Russia in the acquisition of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons; the acquisition of ballistic or cruise missile capabilities; advanced conventional weapons; defense services or defense information; and more.

The proposed sanctions include the blocking of property, a ban on the entry of individuals and the cancellation of existing visas, a ban on property transactions, a ban on obtaining loans from the US and international financial institutions, etc. The proposed law has come at a time when the officials in the US have been accusing Beijing of having an inclination toward supporting Russia.

Image: AP