US 'looking' At Designating Russia 'state Sponsor Of Terrorism' Amid Moscow-Kyiv War

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate in the seventh week, the United States is “taking a close look at” designating Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”. In an interview with CNN, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the Biden administration officials are looking at each available tool to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine. Russia had launched the so-called ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and what followed was widespread destruction of Ukrainian cities along with dozens of thousands of casualties on both sides.

When asked about the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Price told the media outlet, “We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law” while adding “Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate.”

According to State Department, the definition of a state sponsor of terrorism is a country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism.” Russia would be the fifth nation to join the list as North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria are already labelled as state sponsors of terrorism by the US.

The media outlet had reported last week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Zelenskyy reportedly made the request in one of the recent telephone calls as both leaders have been in constant touch since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

The United States, which has emerged as one of the frontline nations in support of Ukraine, has already imposed a flurry of sanctions against Russia. However, adding Russia to the list would be a symbolic move that would also inflict an even greater cost on Russia’s economy, stated CNN. Notably, the move would further lead to actions such as restricting Russia from buying certain items which can be used commercially or militarily.

Biden has 'no plans' to visit Kyiv

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday reiterated that US President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging his American counterpart to support the war-torn nation in the fight against Russia by travelling to the embattled capital. During a daily press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki averred, “There’s no plans for the President to go”.

Image: AP