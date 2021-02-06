US Maintains Firm Stance On Turkey's Purchase Of S-400 Russian Missile System

US President Joe Biden’s administration is maintaining tough stance against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence system. The United States has maintained its tough position since previous Donald Trump’s administration. Turkey had bought the S-400 system from Russia back in 2019 after failing to agree terms with the US on the purchase of US Patriots, the air-defence system of choice for most NATO member states.

Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, at a briefing on February 5 said, “Our position has not changed. We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system”.

“Turkey is a long-standing and valued NATO ally, but their decision to purchase the S-400 is inconsistent with Turkey's commitments as a US and NATO ally," Kirby said.

US-Turkey rift

According to AP, the purchase of the S-400 system had strained ties between Washington and Ankara and had prompted a warning that such military cooperation with Moscow was incompatible with NATO. The US had warned that it would endanger the security of the American military technology and personnel as well as that of Turkey. After Turkey moved ahead with the purchase, the US also suspended its participation in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program while it continued to negotiate with Ankara.

Turkey then also angered the US in October 2020 by testing the Russian-made system. That time, Pentagon said that the test risked serious consequences for the US-Turkish relationship. Back in December, the United States then sanctioned four Turkish officials under a US law known as CAATSA, which is aimed at pushing back on Russian influence. The sanctions, which also included a ban on export licenses to Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries, were the first time the law was used to punish a NATO ally.

The sanctions deepened a rift between Washington and Ankara which have been at odds over a variety of issues, including Turkish military actions in Syria and elsewhere. The US officials have ruled out the possibility of discussions with Ankara over the S-400’s risks to the F-35s. They have also said that the sanctions on Turkey cannot be lifted as long as the Russian-air defence system remains on Turkish soil. Kirby on Friday even said that Turkey has had multiple opportunities over the last decade to purchase the U.S. Patriot system and instead chose to purchase the S-400, “which provides Russia revenue, access, and influence”.

