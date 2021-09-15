US Man Claims Aliens Ruined His Life By Implanting Nanochip Into His Arms

A man in the United States claimed that aliens abducted him and implanted nanochip into his arm, resulting in his wife leaving him and causing him to lose his job. Steve Colbern gave his mind-blowing alien abduction testimony during the Cost to Cost show, reported by the Daily Star. He claimed that aliens abducted him in a UFO over a hundred times, forcing him to devote his life to finding out more about alien existence. He explained that his encounter with aliens began when he noticed a UFO hovering over his avocado tree before being dragged up into the spaceship by a green laser beam. He was then escorted to a medical station and forced to lie down, and when he returned to Earth, nothing was the same, which made him assume that he was given an implant that changed his life, Colbern said during the show.

He used a large tool that looked like a piece of stainless steel tubing with a fibre-optic inside, which transmitted ultraviolet light and a gadget on the end that dispensed the implants and placed them in the subject," Colbern explained during the show as reported by Daily Star. He further stated that the alien abduction had completely altered his perspective on life. The victim even claimed that his wife had gone through similar experiences, which led to their divorce and he lost his job after the company attempted to investigate the implant. "It certainly makes things more difficult down here on Earth and sometimes the things that humans do, seem utterly meaningless at times. My wife was furious when she learned of this and blamed me for it. I believe that was unjust, but that is how people react," he added as reported by Daily Star.

'There are several alien abduction tales on the internet'

According to a report by the International Business Times, there are several alien abduction tales on the internet, most of which appear to be staged hoaxes. There are, however, some gripping stories that still remain unanswered. Chris Jones, a researcher with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), suggested a few weeks ago that alien abduction accounts reported by people from all around the world could be true. Meanwhile, last month, physicist Mark Buchanan wrote a piece in the Washington Post in which he said trying to establish contact with aliens could be 'extremely dangerous' and could also possibly 'end the life on earth.' It should be noted here that scientists around the world have not denied signs of life beyond the solar system.

Image: Pixabay/Representative Image