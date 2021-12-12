US: Man In Clown Mask Breaks Into Vegas Airport To Steal Jet To 'see Aliens' At Area 51

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he drove a limousine through an airport fence on Wednesday wearing a clown mask and claiming he had a bomb. According to CNN, the unnamed suspect is accused of breaching several fences at the McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas. He was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that after being arrested, the man had told authorities that he wanted to steal a jet so he could fly to Area 51 to look at aliens. It is to mention that Area 51 is located in the Nevada Test and Training Range and it is used as an open training range for the US Air Force. The area has for long been a topic of fascination, with conspiracy theorists believing that the location is where the US government stores and hides alien bodies and UFOs.

Man arrested for breaching airport security

On Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department informed that they had first received a call of a vehicle performing 'donuts' at the JetSuiteX parking lot at McCarran Airport. Soon after, while the police were responding to the previous call, they were told that the same vehicle had breached inner and outer security gates and was now driving recklessly across a plane ramp. Prior to police arrival, eyewitnesses had also told the officials that the suspect even drove between several aeroplanes before stopping next to a parked jet and threatening Atlantic Aviation employees who had confronted him.

"I have a f***ing bomb. I'm going to blow this place up," the man shouted, per CNN.

Upon hearing the threat, the staff ran for cover, while the 36-year-old man re-entered his vehicle and attempted to flee the airport. However, after the police arrived, they were able to hold the automobile and capture the man, who told them he was trying to hijack a plane and fly to Area 51 to see aliens. The police department revealed that the man had a gasoline device and shotgun in his car.

A search of the vehicle also revealed that there was a device similar to an oxygen tank and what appeared to be a fire extinguisher with heavy-gauge wiring wrapped around it and a wooden platform, which looked similar to a possible explosive device. According to reports, the police stated that during the whole incident, the 36-year-old nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and prompted a major response by Las Vegas police and the FBI. But once the suspect was removed from the site, fence repairs were completed several hours later.

(Image: AP)