US Mapping Plans To Waive Off 'some' Visa Requirements For High-tech Russian Specialists

US President Joe Biden's administration is chalking up plans to waive off some visa requirements in an attempt to lure Russian high-tech specialists to America, Sputnik reported, citing officials familiar with the strategy. The report indicated that the move is directed toward weakening Moscow's technological potential by making it easier for Russian professionals to apply for an employment-based visa for the US, provided the individual has a current employer. The latest supplement request was forward to Congress by the White House, the report added.

The new visa application rules will also apply to Russian professionals who have acquired a degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or maths) from the US or abroad, the proposal says. According to a Bloomberg report, Biden officials believe that a plethora of Russian citizens who are highly skilled in technology flee Russia due to limited financial opportunities after the US-led sanctions imposed on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine.

A National Security Council spokesperson confirmed that the step is aimed at hitting Russia's high-tech resources and "undercut" Russia's technological development. In addition, it will also benefit the US economy and national security in the long run. The provision will however expire in four years and bring no changes in rules under Immigration and Nationality Act.

Citizens began evacuating Russia since the war began on Feb 24

An economist at the University of Chicago, Konstantin Sonin wrote in a tweet that more than 2 lakh people fled Russia in 10 days ending on March 7. As reported by the Interfax News Agency, Russian Association for Electronic Communications also predicted that between 70k to 1 lakh specialists have tried to emigrate due to lack of employment amid the penalties imposed by the US and its allies. As the west-led sanctions stung indiscriminately with the limited options for employment, Russians began fleeing the country from the beginning of the war.

Russians without European visas have scrambled to countries like Georgia, Armenia and Turkey, where the dissident community is expanding. However, Russia has only denied such reports while forcing state media to report information handed out by official sources. Lastly, Russian lawmakers also passed a ruling to punish individuals or media persons spreading "disinformation" about the war with 15 years imprisonment.

