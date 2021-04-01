US Migrant Crisis: Two Girls, 3 And 5, Dropped Over US-Mexico Border Wall By Smugglers

Smugglers at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday tossed two toddlers aged 3 and 5 from atop the 14-foot border wall in Santa Teresa, US. The shocking 29-second surveillance footage, which was first observed by a Santa Teresa CBP agent, was released to the public by the US Customs and Border Protection. In the video clip, a smuggler was seen dropping a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl, sisters from Ecuador, from off the top of the barrier installed at the border, then he quickly runs to the Mexican side and flees along with another smuggler waiting in the ambush.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez in the El Paso sector, which includes parts of Texas and New Mexico, said that a border agent was able to spot a person straddling at the barrier using the remote camera technology. He was then seen lowering the two girls one at a time before dropping them to the floor. The children then stood up looking confused as the smugglers left the scene. The CBP agent who witnessed the incident on the infrared camera surveillance footage immediately alerted the Santa Teresa agents and directed them to rescue the girls just west of Mount Cristo Rey and render aid to the minor girls.

The toddlers were dispatched to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for evaluation by other medical personnel, they were then transported to the local hospital for further health checks. Both the girls were later cleared to the Border Patrol temporary holding, pending clearance by the US Health and Human Services for placement.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night. If not for the vigilance of our Agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of the desert environment for hours,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement, cited by The Associated Press. READ | Biden says Rangers making mistake by allowing full capacity She added, “We are currently working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and attempting to identify these ruthless human smugglers so as to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The smuggler men that dropped and abandoned the two minor girls in the desert toppling them off the wall near the Sunland Park, New Mexico shows that the Mexcian smugglers have started to look at the migrant women and children as ‘merchandise’, Oscar Misael Hernandez, an expert investigator at Mexico’s Northern Border College, told Border Report. Drug cartels previously charged a ‘pass-through’ tax, but now they’re directly involved in human smuggling, and there was particularly exploitation going on with minor girls and kids, he said.

'Lucrative business', says former US Border Patrol chief

“It’s a lucrative business,” a former US Border Patrol sector chief in El Paso and Tucson, Arizona, Victor M. Manjarrez told reporters, referring to the minor girls thrown on the other side of the wall. In a shocking revelation, the former US Border Patrol sector chief stated that he had witnessed Central American children smuggled for prices $5,000 and $6,000 through Mexico up to the US border wall, while South Americans, especially minors meant payouts upward of $12,000 to these smugglers, Manjarrez told Border report. The smugglers no longer want the migrants to evade arrest but to be caught by the US border agent, surrender, and be transported legally, associate director of the National Center for Border Security and Immigration at the University of Texas at El Paso said.