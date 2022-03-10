US: Millions Of Palm-sized, Flying Spiders Could Invade East Coast Soon, Say Scientists

The latest study revealed that a massive invasive spider that had arrived in Georgia earlier from East Asia might soon take over most of the United States' East Coast. According to the study, millions of palm-sized flying spiders identified as 'Trichonephila clavata' or Joro spiders might sweep all over the East Coast.

The study which has been published in the journal 'Physiological Entomology' on February 17, stated that the palm-sized Joro spider has swamped North Georgia, US, by the millions last September and has a distinctive cold resistance. Scientists believe that the 3-inch bright-yellow-striped spiders, whose hatchlings spread through web parachutes, can fly up to 100 miles.

In a statement, the study's lead author Andy Davis, a research scientist at the University of Georgia, stated, “People should try to learn to live with them. If they are literally in your way, I can see taking a web down and moving them to the side, but they're just going to be back next year."

The Joros are coming! New research from @UGAEcology suggests the invasive arachnid could spread out and thrive through most of the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. 🕷https://t.co/UOWg3azUkP — UGA (@universityofga) March 6, 2022

The palm-sized spiders travelled to Atlanta, Georgia in 2014

Since hitchhiking its route to the northeast of Atlanta, Georgia, inside a shipping container in the year 2014, the number of Joro spider and its range has gradually expanded throughout Georgia, resulting in an absolutely staggering rise in population last year that witnessed millions of the arachnids wrapping porches, power lines, mailboxes, as well as vegetable patches all over 25 state counties with webs as thick as 10 feet, according to Live Science.

Due to its incredibly symmetrical and circular webs, it is also known as "orb weavers" in Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan. Its name, "Joro," is derived from the Japanese ghost Jorgumo, who preys on men by posing as a beautiful lady, New York Post reported.

Joro spiders' venom is not severe for humans

Despite its frightening look, the palm-sized spiders' bite is hardly severe enough to penetrate the skin, and its venom is harmless to humans, dogs, as well as cats unless they are allergic, Living Science reported. Furthermore, to estimate the development of the flying spiders, researchers compared it to its near relative, the gold silk spider, which travelled from tropical temperatures to the Southern states 160 years ago.

The palm-sized spiders are expected to be more resistant, with the capacity to withstand frigid temperatures and a metabolic rate that is double, with a heartbeat that is 77% faster. In addition to this, Joro spiders might be useful to the Georgian ecosystem by killing mosquitos, flies, as well as other "invasive species," rather than undermining their new environment.

(Image: Pixabay)