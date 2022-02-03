Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has termed the US order to deploy more than 3,000 US troops in Germany, Poland and Romania as a “destructive step” that makes it harder to reach a compromise over Ukraine. According to the Guardian, Grushko said that move by US President Joe Biden would “increase military tension and reduce the scope for political decision”. He also added that Biden’s decisions would “delight” Ukrainian authorities, who would continue sabotaging the Minsk agreement with “impunity”.

Grushko remarks come after the US on Wednesday said that it is sending 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland, while a headquarters unit of about 300 from the 18th Airborne Corps will move to Germany and a 1,000-strong armoured unit was being transferred from Germany to Romania. US President Biden told CNN that his decision to deploy several thousand more troops in Europe over the ongoing Ukraine crisis is “totally consistent” with what he has told his Russian counterpart.

It is to mention that Washington’s move is in response to Russia’s deployment of more than an estimated 125,000 troops within striking distance of the Ukrainian border, including nearly half of its available battalion tactical groups and support units. Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby said that the US movements were designed to deter aggression and enhance defensive capabilities in frontline allied states. “We expect them to move in coming days,” Kirby added.

Putin accuses Kyiv of 'chronic sabotage' of Minsk agreement

Reports citing US political and defence officials have suggested that out of the 3,000 troops, 2,000 will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 stationed in Germany, will be moved to Romania. They are not permanent moves, and respond to current conditions, the US officials stated. It is to mention that the announcement comes a week after Pentagon confirmed that 8,500 troops had been placed on "high alert" in retaliation to the Russian army buildup.

Moreover, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that any further incursion into Ukraine would be “a tragic miscalculation”, according to Downing Street. On the other hand, the Kremlin account of the call said that the Russian leaders had complained his demand for security guarantees had not been met. Putin even accused the Kyiv government of the “chronic sabotage” of the Minsk agreements.

