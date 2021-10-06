US: Multiple Injured In Texas High School After Gunshots Fired In School Premises

In a shocking development, multiple people were reportedly injured as shots were fired in a Texas High School on Wednesday. The shots were fired inside the school premises, leaving multiple people, including the staff and children reportedly injured. The shooting occurred at Timberview High School in Arlington.

The Police reached the school premises and the investigation is ongoing. The victims were rushed to the hospital by police for immediate attention. The police have not provided any details about the number of victims or the conditions of the victims yet.

Multiple people were injured as shots were fired in Texas high school: US media — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

As per the local media reports, the Mansfield Independent School District in Texas told that the authorities investigate the shooter situation. The students were safely led on buses, according to ABC news, and their parents were allowed to pick them up at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts.

The suspected shooter has not yet been apprehended. In a tweet, Arlington Police stated they were on the scene and conducting a thorough search while collaborating with other authorities.

The Arington Police informed in the Tweet, “We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified”



We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021



The aerial footage over the scene shows a heavy police presence outside the building.

Reportedly, several videos from the incident are doing rounds on the internet. In the video footage, the students can be seen scrambling to take cover as gunshots were fired.

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The Arlington Police has informed about a suspect in the shooting incident via a tweet. The police, in the tweet, informed that they are looking for an 18-year-old boy named Timothy George Simpkins, who is on the run. As per the police, he is probably driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

