US: Nancy Pelosi Announces Series Of Events To Mark January 6 Riot Anniversary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that a series of activities would be conducted in the US Capitol next week to mark the anniversary of January 6 riot. In a letter to her Democratic peers, Pelosi stated, "These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," NBC News reported.

Testimonies from politicians, a praying vigil with Senate members, and a panel discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham to "establish and preserve the narrative" of January 6 are all on the agenda. Also, the memorial ceremony will conclude with a prayer vigil led by House members, accompanied by US senators on the Capitol's key phases, Sputnik reported.

Furthermore, by January 6, 2022, Congress will not be in session, and many politicians will be out of the city. All activities of the day, however, will be live-streamed, allowing politicians who are unable to attend in person to participate digitally, according to Nancy Pelosi. Representative Jason Crow, (D-Colo.) will conduct a session of lawmakers' thoughts on the events of January 6.

Jan 6 Capitol riots: Throwback

Thousands brokeCapitol building on January 6, 2021, trapping several members of Congress and their staff inside. At least 5 individuals were killed, which include a Capitol police officer amid rampant damage and robbery. Hundreds of people have been charged for participating in the attack by federal authorities.

While the memorial will take place, the ‘US House Select Committee to probe the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol’ will continue its investigation. The committee's stated purpose is to uncover the roots of the Capitol insurgency, which has been described as a "coup" attempt. The committee believes that then-US President Donald Trump and his followers were responsible for the deadly Capitol riots. The former president of the United States denies encouraging his followers to violence, Sputnik reported.

In addition to this, the Justice Department has prosecuted over 700 people in relation to the riot, and the House select committee has questioned dozens of former President Donald Trump's associates with the intention of releasing an interim report with preliminary conclusions by next summer, as per CNN. According to Sputnik, on the other hand, Trump has criticised the committee probe while calling it an "unselected committee" and said that he will conduct a news conference on the 6 January.

(Image: AP)