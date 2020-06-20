US Navy Fires Captain Of USS Theodore Roosevelt for Poor Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

The US Navy on Friday fired Captain Brett Crozier of USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, who raised concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, due to his poor response to the pandemic aboard his ship, Chief of Naval Operations Michael Giday said. Crozier was relieved of his command of the aircraft carrier on April 2 for making a public plea seeking help to tackle the outbreak on board the Theodore Roosevelt.

"I will not reassign Captain Brett Crozier as the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt nor will he be eligible for future command," Gilday told reporters on Friday. "Captain Crozier will be reassigned," he added.

Gilday said Crozier and his superior, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, failed to swiftly exercise protocols that called for sailors to be moved to safer environments immediately. The Chief of Naval Operations also said that Crozier raised concerns in releasing crew members from quarantine prematurely.

Gilday said that he earlier suggested reinstalling Crozier, but findings in the report into the outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt justify the firing of the ex-commanding officer. Crozier did not leak the memo written to ten Navy officers aboard the vessel, nor did he plan to do so. He also admitted that an investigation into the outbreak would not have taken place without the memo, Gilday said.

Crozier takes along other officers of the ship

Crozier is not the only one facing consequences for the largest coronavirus outbreak in the US military. The promotion of Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, the head of the Theodore Roosevelt strike group, will be delayed until further review. Administrative action will also be taken against the medical officer of the ship. Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite said that Defence Secretary Mark Esper has confirmed the findings in the matter.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt became the site of the largest coronavirus outbreak in the US military after a stop in Vietnam. The decision was made in with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), defended in the report. A total of 955 crew members tested positive for the deadly virus and Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr became the first US serviceman to succumb to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)