US Navy 'has The Data' Of Unexplainable UFO Encounters By Its Submarines: Report

The United States (US) Navy has picked up sonar data showing mysterious fast-moving objects underwater that cannot be explained either by experts or the existing technology, reported Express.Co.UK. Reportedly, Washington Examiner’s Tom Rogan said that the US Navy “has the data” to prove the unexplained encounters. While the US government is set to release its report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), some of the US Navy encounters could be part of the government's brief, which is being prepared for Congress.

Earlier, a new video was leaked showing United States Naval personnel having a close encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO) which appeared to be spherical and making a controlled descent into the ocean. Reportedly, the object was filmed by a camera aboard the USS Omaha as it sailed off the coast of San Diego in July 2019. In the video, which has now been shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Instagram, two unidentified crew members could be heard exclaiming, “Wow, it splashed.” This was after the ‘ball’ made a flight over the ocean and then eventually splashed into the sea and then disappeared underwater.

The crew members filmed the object making the controlled flight above the water for a prolonged time before entering the ocean. The footage was reportedly shared the same day that a United States Navy pilot told of how he and his colleagues saw UFOs off the Virginia coast so often, that they became used to the presence of ultra-capable aircraft.

US Senator Calls For Investigation Into UFO Sightings

United States Senator from Florida, Marco Antonio Rubio has said that that the “stigma” around the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) should not prevent launching an investigation into the incidents involving mysterious flying objects. Rubio commissioned the director of national intelligence with a report into UAPs due by the end of next month. While talking to CBS’ 60 Minutes, the US Senator acknowledged the “stigma” on Capitol Hill even though some of his colleagues are “very interested” in the topic.

Rubio told the news outlet, “There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kinda, you know, giggle when you bring it up.”

“But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question,” he added. Rubio also stressed that the United States much ensure “it’s not a foreign adversary capability, meaning… the Russians, or the Chinese… have developed some technology.” The former speaker of the Florida House of representatives also said, “It’s a huge counterintelligence threat if that’s what it is. We want to take that seriously.”

